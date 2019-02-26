Instagram
Annie Smith is slamming claims that she photoshopped photos of her ultrasound.
Lil Xan's fiancée is opening up to E! News exclusively about the emotional turmoil she is experiencing in light of the rumor that she photoshopped her ultrasound pictures. On Tuesday, people began to speculate that the pics taken at the 9-week mark were taken from Google and that Annie is not actually pregnant. However, Annie says this is a total lie.
She explains, "When i posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (i'm not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another persons name, year, birthday etc, and uploaded them to Google."
While she doesn't feel the need to explain herself to anyone, Annie admits that she is upset that their exciting news has been turned into a "negative thing."
"I'm honestly really disappointed that we announced it and now this is the rumor floating around," Annie shares.
From now on, the star plans to keep her pregnancy journey under tight wraps since she feels the "negativity is too much."
"I'm traveling and stressed at the moment so i think for the baby and myself it's best to stay in a positive environment," the star says. "I really am just staying off the internet for the time being because it's really sad for me to see these things."
That being said, Smith says she isn't going to let the gossip upset her anymore than it already has. "In my opinion it doesn't matter what anyone else says it's a special time between my fiancé and i and like i said we are very happy that's all that matters."
When Lil Xan and Annie announced they were expecting their first bundle of joy and that they are engaged, Annie told E! News exclusively, "We were definitely shocked because we have been trying, but we haven't really been pushing it, so we were definitely shocked, but we were so excited."
She even dished on their potential parenting styles which is best described as "casual." She said, "People always give us advice whether we ask for it or not, but we kind of want to figure this out on our own. We're excited to kind of be able to do it our own style."
Aside from the baby news, the two are expected to make their walk down the aisle in the near future. Congratulations to the pair!