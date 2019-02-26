Annie Smith is slamming claims that she photoshopped photos of her ultrasound.

Lil Xan's fiancée is opening up to E! News exclusively about the emotional turmoil she is experiencing in light of the rumor that she photoshopped her ultrasound pictures. On Tuesday, people began to speculate that the pics taken at the 9-week mark were taken from Google and that Annie is not actually pregnant. However, Annie says this is a total lie.

She explains, "When i posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (i'm not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another persons name, year, birthday etc, and uploaded them to Google."

While she doesn't feel the need to explain herself to anyone, Annie admits that she is upset that their exciting news has been turned into a "negative thing."

"I'm honestly really disappointed that we announced it and now this is the rumor floating around," Annie shares.