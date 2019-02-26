Original Roswell Cast Reunites in Cute Pic

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 12:55 PM

Roswell, Brendan Fehr, Jason Behr, Nick Weschler, Majandra Delfino

Once a Roswell resident always a Roswell resident. 

Brendan Fehr, the original Michael Guerin, posted a pic on Twitter of a small reunion with some Roswell castmates including Jason Behr, Nick Wechsler, and Majandra Delfino on Tuesday, writing, "Turns out we still kinda like each other." 

Behr played Max Evans, Wechsler played Kyle Valenti, and Delfino played Maria DeLuca in the 1999 series, which ran on both The WB and UPN for three seasons. Shiri Appleby, Katherine Heigl, and Colin Hanks all also starred, but were apparently not present for this little reunion. 

The CW recently debuted a new version of Roswell, based on the same book series but set 10 years after high school and with a few 2019 updates. Appleby showed her support for the new series by directing an episode and even becoming close friends with the new Liz, Jeanine Mason

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

The original series ran from 1999 to 2002. You can see the pic below! 

The Roswell cast is just the latest TV show cast to get back together for a pic. Below, you'll find some of the cutest reunions over the years!

Article continues below

