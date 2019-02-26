Original Roswell Cast Reunites in Cute Pic

The CW recently debuted a new version of Roswell, based on the same book series but set 10 years after high school and with a few 2019 updates. Appleby showed her support for the new series by directing an episode and even becoming close friends with the new Liz, Jeanine Mason .

Behr played Max Evans, Wechsler played Kyle Valenti, and Delfino played Maria DeLuca in the 1999 series, which ran on both The WB and UPN for three seasons. Shiri Appleby , Katherine Heigl , and Colin Hanks all also starred, but were apparently not present for this little reunion.

Brendan Fehr , the original Michael Guerin, posted a pic on Twitter of a small reunion with some Roswell castmates including Jason Behr , Nick Wechsler , and Majandra Delfino on Tuesday, writing, "Turns out we still kinda like each other."

The original series ran from 1999 to 2002. You can see the pic below!

Turns out we still kinda like each other. #Roswell pic.twitter.com/tJNnZXALMK

The Roswell cast is just the latest TV show cast to get back together for a pic. Below, you'll find some of the cutest reunions over the years!

Instagram That's So Raven "Happiness is spontaneously running into old pals from my That's So Raven days!!! @anneliesevanderpol & @rondellsheridanoffical," Rose Abdoo shared on Instagram after meeting with Anneliese van der Pol and Rondell Sheridan.

Twitter Wonder Years "I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday - it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing," Danica McKellar shared on Twitter. "And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree - *you guys* are like family... I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. #memories #TheWonderYears"

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for New York Magazine Scrubs Reunited and it feels so good! Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff and Ken Jenkins attend the Heineken Green Room during Vulture Festival presented by AT&T at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Coach Game of Thrones Hee's the story, of the Stark family...Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden came out to support Maisie Williams and her new play.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for UCLA Semel Institute Friends Friends' Monica and Phoebe reunite at the the UCLA Semel Institute's 2018 Open Mind Gala. Cast members from the hit show have reunited several times over the years.

Matt Sayles/Invision for Simone/AP Images Community Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs and Joel McHale come together at the star-studded grand opening of Simone in the arts district of Los Angeles.

Instagram Flavor of Love You know what time it is! Exes Flavor Flav and Tiffany "New York" Pollard found themselves together again while filming an episode of Braxton Family Values.

Twitter Lost In August 2018, Henry Ian Cusick and Sonya Walger, who played fan-favorite couple Desmond and Penny, reunited at the place where their characters first met. She posted on her Twitter page a photo of her and the actor standing together outside St. Andrew's Priory School in Honolulu, which was used to depict a monastery in Eddington, Scotland on the touching season four episode "The Constant."

Carell Augustus Parenthood The Braverman kids grow up so fast! Hayden Byerly, Xolo Mariduena and the Allen twins come together at GBK's Teen Choice Awards party at Dave & Busters in Hollywood.

Instagram The West Wing Joshua Malina, who played Will Bailey on the NBC series, posted in July 2018 a photo on social media of him having dinner with friends, including fellow former co-stars Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman) and Janel Moloney (Donna Moss) and show creator Aaron Sorkin.

Instagram Boy Meets World Ben Savage attended former co-star Matthew Lawrence and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke's engagement party in July 2018.

Instagram Murphy Brown The FYI gang's getting back together! Murphy Brown is returning to CBS in the 2018-2019 TV season and Candice Bergen marked their reunion on Instagram. "MURPHY BROWN...together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time...," she wrote.

Instagram Pretty Little Liars Ezria lives on! Lucy Hale ran into Ian Harding in Chicago in March 2018.

Instagram Parks and Recreation Natalie Morales (Lucy), Billy Eichner (Craig Middlebrooks), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza and Paul Rudd (Bobby Newport) appear at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. in March 2018.

Instagram Pretty Little Liars Sasha Pieterse, Brant Daugherty, Ian Harding and more familiar faces have a reunion thanks to Manchester United.

Instagram ER The cast of the later seasons of ER came together at John Stamos' house and took a picture with a piece of the show's set. "My #ER cast came to my house for a visit. We took a pic behind our old County General doors. (I keep everything) @goran_visnjic @lindacardellini @scottchristophergrimes #MauraTierney," he wrote on Instagram.

Twitter Saved by the Bell The former A.C. Slater and Zack Morris caught up over some football on the sidelines of a Los Angeles Chargers game.

Instagram Scrubs Zach Braff joined Donald Faison and wife Cacie Cobb on her 40th birthday trip.

Instagram Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa will always be each other's "sun and stars" and moons of each others lives... The two met up in London in November 5.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Saint John's Health Center Foundation Glee Darren Criss and Heather Morris come together to support the Saint John's Health Center 75th Anniversary Gala celebration.

Instagram Ugly Betty "Not one ounce of love (or stupidity) lost in the 7 years since the end of #UglyBetty #BettyandMarkandAmanda #uglybettyfamily Also, @michaelurielikesit is brilliant is his latest play, Torch Song! Go see!" America Ferrara wrote on Instagram in September 2017. The actress has reunited with her former TV co-stars a few times, including at the 2017 Women's March on Washington D.C.

Instagram The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Co-stars Brenda Song and Dylan Sprouse gave Disney Channel fans one memorable reunion when they just so happened to run into each other in Los Angeles.

YouTube Drake & Josh The Internet let out a collective gasp in June when it was revealed that Drake Bell was not invited to former Nickelodeon co-star Josh Peck's wedding. Bell seemed pretty upset on Twitter. The two later buried the hatchet and reunited at the 2017 MTV VMAs and days later at a friend's house.

Instagram The Vampire Diaries Former co-stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley ran into each other on a snowy night in New York City.

Dadnapped "Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you," Emily Osment captioned a photo of herself alongside her Disney Channel Original Movie co-stars Moises Arias, George Newbern and Phillip David Lewis as they reunited to celebrate fellow co-star Jason Earles on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Instagram Smash "SMASH ALERT! At the #DayofIndulgence soirée ran into my favorite ��! Some of my most favorite memories at work were with this one," Debra Messing captioned this selfie with her former Smash co-star Kat McPhee.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Neon Parks and Recreation Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Chris Pratt reunited in July 2017 to support Plaza at the premiere of her new movie Ingrid Goes West.

Instagram Arrow "Recreating our old comic con photo from a few yrs ago. Love these guys @davidpaulramsey & @stephenamell #Arrow," Colton Haynes wrote on Instagram.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gilt Glee Becca Tobin and Kevin McHale support Matthew Morrison at the Gilt & Sherpapa Supply Co. launch event at Catch Los Angeles.

Instagram 7th Heaven 7th Heaven's Beverley Mitchell reunited with her TV husband at a movie premiere. She wrote on Instagram: "My two husbands!! But only one is my true love! aways great catching up with my tv hubs @boraborageorge at @geoffmstults premiere for @unforgettablethemovie and such an awesome date night with my love, Michael!"

Instagram Law & Order: SVU Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunited in April 2017 for his 56th birthday.

Instagram The Wizards on Deck With Hannah Montana Jake T. Austin and Cole Sprouse reunited at WonderCon 2017.

Instagram The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Alfonso Ribeiro shared the group snapshot featuring Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell to his Instagram, which he captioned, "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

Instagram The O.C. Before shooting begins on the set of Nashville, Rachel Bilson receives a warm welcome from his past and present co-star Chris Carmack.

Instagram Hart of Dixie Rachel Bilson posted this selfie with Jaime King and Wilson Bethel on Instagram in March 2017, almost two years after the show ended its four-year run.

Bruce Glikas/ Planet Hollywood 30 Rock Jack McBrayer and Rachel Dratch attend the Crazy For You after party at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City.

Instagram Will & Grace Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes will be reuniting much more often now that their Will & Grace revival is finalized.

Instagram Law & Order: SVU The greatest 2017 Valentine's Day post on Instagram may have come from Detective Benson and Detective Stabler. "And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Mariska Hargitay wrote on Instagram while posing with Christopher Meloni.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx Gossip Girl This isn't the Upper East Side! Jessica Szhor and Chace Crawford posed together during The Chainsmokers' Pre-Grammys celebration in L.A.

Beverly Mitchell/Instagram 7th Heaven It's a Camden sisters reunion! Beverly Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman, and Jessica Biel know there's no greater feelin' than the love of family, and Mitchell could do nothing but gush about her TV sisters on her blog.

Instagram/Daniel Dae Kim Lost "Sometimes getting #Lost can be the best thing that can happen to you..." Daniel Dae Kim wrote on Instagram of this sweet collage with Josh Holloway. Holloway also posted a pic of the reunion, saying "Always great to see my bro." Say it all together now: Aww!

Instagram Degrassi Those Degrassi kids sure do love to reunite, and we sure do love to watch them! "Just like the old days," McDonald captioned this Instagram of BFFs Manny and Emma, hanging out once again.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios Dawson's Creek Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek reunited publicly for the first time in 16 years since their beloved TV sitcom when off the air in 2003.

Instagram Glee Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff made quite the perfect pair both on Broadway and at McKinley High!

Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp Degrassi Who knew that someday Mia Jones (Nina Dobrev) would be presenting Jimmy Brooks (Drake) with the award for Favorite Rap Album at the 2016 American Music Awards?

Instagram One Tree Hill Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty made hearts melt everywhere for those Scott brothers when they snapped their Instagram reunion.

Instagram Beverly Hills, 90210 Most of the members of the cast reunited at REWind Con 2016 in Chicago.

Instagram Growing Pains Show me that smile again! Alan Thicke (Jason Seaver), Tracey Gold (Carol Seaver) and Jeremy Miller (Bean Seaver) reunite for the sitcom's 31st anniversary event at REwindCon, as seen in a photo posted on the event's Instagram page.