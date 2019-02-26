Meet The Voice Season 16 Contestants

The Voice Season 16: Meet the Contestants Battling for the Top Spot

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019

The Voice, John Legend

NBC

The Voice is back for another fierce season of vocal battles. Joining mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are Kelly Clarkson and for the first time in the big, red chair: John Legend.

The four coaches kicked off season 16 on Monday, Feb. 25 with the blind auditions and wasted no time getting down to business, employing a number of blocks to get their desired contestant.

Below, see how the blind auditions ended up and meet the contestants getting ready to sing their hearts out.

The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

The Voice

NBC

Lisa Ramey

Audition song: "Sex on Fire"

Team: John Legend

The Voice

NBC

Rizzi Myers

Audition song: "Breathin'"

Team: Kelly Clarkson

The Voice

NBC

LiLi Joy

Audition song: "Cool"

Team: Blake Shelton

The Voice

NBC

Matthew Johnson

Audition song: "I Smile"

Team: John Legend

The Voice

NBC

Maelyn Jarmon

Audition song: "Fields of Gold"

Team: John Legend

The Voice

NBC

Jimmy Mowery

Audition song: "Attention"

Team: Adam Levine

The Voice

NBC

Karen Galera

Audition song: "Mi Corazoncito"

Team: Kelly Clarkson

The Voice

NBC

Trey Rose

Audition song: "Wake Me Up"

Team: Adam Levine

The Voice

NBC

Kim Cherry

Audition song: "No Scrubs"

Team: Blake Shelton

The Voice

NBC

Gyth Rigdon

Audition song: "Drift Away"

Team: Blake Shelton

The Voice blind auditions continue Tuesday, Feb. 26 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

