Princess Beatrice Gives Empowering Speech About Challenging Gender Norms in the Workplace

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 12:40 PM

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is speaking out. 

The 30-year-old Princess of York made an appearance at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday, where she delivered an empowering speech at the Women2Tech keynote and diversity panel, "Scaling Your Business for Success."

There, the now-Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti, a data and software company, reflected on facing gender norms in the workplace and how she challenged them as a woman in the technology industry. 

"It was not until I entered the workplace did my understandings of the role of women play in businesses suddenly dawn on me," she began. "Slowly the gender norms started to make themselves known, and in doing so, created an uncomfortable environment for my passionate, problem-solving determination."

As the royal continued, "This started to make me think how working for a technology company, I could begin to make a difference in challenging gender norms especially when it comes to technology, an area that has a reputation for being a boys' club."

The star noted, "Empowering women is essential in creating jobs growth and innovation." 

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York's firstborn daughter graduated from University of London, Goldsmiths College with a degree in History and History of Ideads before becoming a research analyst at a private wealth firm.

From there, she went on to work in business development at Sony as well as at a private equity firm.

