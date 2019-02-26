Instagram
Ten years later and the sparks are still flying high.
As Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated an entire decade as husband and wife, both parties took to Instagram and shared heartfelt posts about the other.
At the same time, the New England Patriots quarterback and world-famous supermodel shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding day at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif.
"I can't believe it's already been 10 years since we've chosen to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we've had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family," Gisele shared while posting a carousel of images. "Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special."
She added, "May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come."
Not to be outdone, Tom also showcased his romantic side when he wrote a message to his "#BossLady."
"Ten years ago, I didn't realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper," the NFL stud shared. "Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!"
Before fairytale weddings and Super Bowl wins, Tom and Gisele met on a simple blind date back in 2006.
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gisele recalled the immediate connection.
"For some reason, everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend," she said. "So, actually, it was my third blind date. When I saw those kind eyes, I literally [fell] in love, like, right away."
Gisele and Tom married in 2009 and have welcomed two kids: Vivian and Benjamin.
"She's my rock. I married someone that is—I know is my life partner," Tom shared with Michael Strahan. "She's just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world and the way she takes care of our family when I'm working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams, you know, that she wants to do for me, I can only tell her I love her so much."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!