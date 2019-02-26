Holly Madison Finalizes Divorce From Pasquale Rotella

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Holly Madison has finalized her divorce from Pasquale Rotella.

E! News has confirmed that a decree of divorce was filed yesterday in Las Vegas. This news comes about six months after the 39-year-old former Playboy Playmate filed for divorce from her 44-year-old EDM promoter husband. Shortly after the news broke, Pasquale took to Instagram to confirm the split.

"It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate," he wrote. "First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity."

Photos

Holly Madison & Pasquale Rotella: Romance Rewind

"Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life," Pasquale continued. "Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support."

Pasquale Rotella, Holly Madison

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Holly later reposted the statement from Pasquale on her Instagram.

The exes share two children, Rainbow Aurora Rotella, 5, and Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella, 2.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Holly Madison , Divorces , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hugh Jackman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's First Public Appearance Since Engagement

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Welcome Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence After Alleged Cheating Scandal

Bradley Cooper's Ex-Wife Comments on Lady Gaga Rumors

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Set the Record Straight on Their Custody Battle

Ben HIggins, Jessica Clarke

Why Ben Higgins' New Romance With Jessica Clarke Has Bachelor Fans So Excited

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.