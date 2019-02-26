USA
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 11:00 AM
USA
The Temptation will continue for USA Network—season two of Temptation Island is coming, E! News has learned.
Set to film later in 2019, the second season will be an extended 12-episode run. Mark L. Walberg, the host of Fox's original series and USA's revival, is set to return as host. Season two will also include a reunion special.
Season one of the reality TV revival premiered January 15 and since its debut, Temptation Island has grown its audience by double digits, USA said in a release.
Like the original show, which ran for three seasons on Fox, USA Network's Temptation Island follows four unmarried couples who are at a crossroads in their relationships. Once on the island, each must decide whether to commit to each other or give in to the temptation at their fingertips—24 sexy single men and women looking for love.
The four couples at the center of season one are Evan and Kaci, Javen and Shari, John and Kady, and Karl and Nicole.
Viewers can apply to join the cast on USA Network's site.
Temptation Island airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on USA.
(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
