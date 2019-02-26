Ah, Valentine's Day—the holiday of love and, if you're Ashton Kutcher...getting punked.

As his famous wife Mila Kunis revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in a Tuesday interview, the star thought out of the box for his latest Valentine's Day present for his wife. The actress explained that a robin had laid eggs and was nesting outside of their kitchen window last year, so she and their son and daughter had fun watching the progress of the eggs and the birds being born.

"So, for Valentine's Day, Ashton got me two little lovebirds," she said.

However, when they took their birds in to get them cleaned, the A-list couple was informed they didn't actually have lovebirds on their hands.