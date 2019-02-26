Spill the tea, Tom Sandoval.

It's long been over for the Vanderpump Rules reality star and his co-star, former flame Kristen Doute. However, on Monday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan caller had the exes on the brain when she asked if Sandoval regretted dating Doute.

"No, not at all," he answered simply.

"I learned a lot and yeah," he continued. "No, I don't regret it."