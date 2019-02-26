Whitney Thore has been working toward her big Alaskan redemption race all season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life and the time has finally come, but first, she gets a little help blowing off some steam. A little help from a lumberjack stripper (with shades of Jason Momoa) named Wolf.

"I, personally, have never seen a stripper. I've never been to a strip club, I've never had a visit from a stripper. I've never done anything like this, so I am terrified about what is going to ensue," Whitney says in the exclusive clip above.