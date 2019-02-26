EXCLUSIVE!

See Whitney Thore's "Awkward" Encounter With a Male Stripper From My Big Fat Fabulous Life

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 7:15 AM

Whitney Thore has been working toward her big Alaskan redemption race all season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life and the time has finally come, but first, she gets a little help blowing off some steam. A little help from a lumberjack stripper (with shades of Jason Momoa) named Wolf.

"I, personally, have never seen a stripper. I've never been to a strip club, I've never had a visit from a stripper. I've never done anything like this, so I am terrified about what is going to ensue," Whitney says in the exclusive clip above.

Todd Beasley, Tal Fish and Heather Sykes are along for the stripper ride, all equally nervous about the show they're about to see. "Oh my god, I'm so scared…Like, do we say hello?" Heather asks.

"I don't know what kind of stripper Whitney thinks she's finding in Alaska, but I cannot wait to find out," Todd says.

Wolf wastes no time in getting down to business in the very well-lit Alaskan lodge Whitney and her crew are in.

"It's so awkward. I don't know what I thought was going to happen, ‘cause I've just never done this before, but, like, I thought there was going to be some kind of conversation or introductions, but there isn't, the clothes start coming off."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

