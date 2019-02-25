Voice coach John Legend, where have you been all our lives?

This season 15 Voice panel is a very good Voice panel, at least if the very first episode of the blind auditions is any indication. Legend joined Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine for this season, and right out of the gate, he was a delight. In honor of the show's new addition, let's talk about all the moments he killed it in the premiere.

When Blake Blocked Him

Legend didn't even get a chance to fight for the first contestant, because Blake blocked him immediately. "Who blocked me? They don't want us to be together. They're haters. How am I the first person blocked?"