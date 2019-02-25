Now this is how you pull off a proposal!

When Alison Briggs decided to ask the important question to her partner Cydney Childers, she was hoping to incorporate their love for One Tree Hill.

So what better way to get engaged than with a little help from Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush?

"Ten years ago I discovered One Tree Hill and it changed my life. A lot of people don't seem to understand that, so I always tell them about how it comforted me in my darkest hours, and how it gave me a place to call home," Alison shared on Instagram. "But four years ago I joined the One Tree Hill fandom and met you, and now when I tell people about how One Tree Hill changed my life, I'll tell them about how it led me to you."

Oh yes, Cydney said yes and Hilarie and Sophia were on-hand to witness the epic proposal.