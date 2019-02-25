Ben Higgins Recalls "Romantic" First Kiss With Girlfriend Jessica Clarke

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 3:57 PM

Ben Higgins, Jessica Clarke

Instagram

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke are dishing about their romance.

It was just last week that the Bachelor alum and his girlfriend, a graduate of Ole Miss, made their relationship Instagram official. "I've been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long!" Ben wrote to his social media followers. "I successfully slid into her Dm's a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us."

Jessica is appearing on Ben and Ashley Iaconetti's iHeartRadio "Almost Famous" podcast for the first time this week, revealing more details about her romance with the reality star.

Ben Higgins and Girlfriend Jessica Clarke Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

In a sneak peek of the episode, premiering tonight, Ben and Jessica share the story of their first kiss.

When asked how it came about, Jessica tells Ben, "As soon as you saw me."

"I think I walked outside and just laid it, yeah," Ben says, which Ashley calls "romantic."

How Ben Higgins Was Finally Able to Move on After His Devastating Split From Lauren Bushnell

"I think it was, wasn't it romantic?" Ben asks Jessica.

"Yeah, I mean, I thought it was romantic," Jessica replies, adding that she wondered whether to make a joke or just say "hi" when she saw Ben. "And then you just kissed me, so I didn't have to do either of them."

So how does the couple stay connected when they're living in different cities? FaceTime!

"We FaceTime every day probably," Jessica shares on the podcast episode.

Be sure to check out the full podcast episode with Jessica, premiering tonight at 8 p.m. PST.

