Kathie Lee Gifford is ready to take her bow.

On Monday's broadcast, viewers learned the exact date the legendary TV host would make her exit. While fans of Gifford have known since early December that she was leaving the Today show some time in April, it's been announced that her official last day is April 5.

So mark your calendars and set your alarms!

What's more? Her last day is right before her 11-year anniversary, which would've been on April 7th.

The 65-year-old host isn't throwing in the towel just yet. Kathie revealed that she plans to pursue other projects.

During today's announcement, co-host, Hoda Kotb, presented a touching compilation tribute of Gifford. It featured sweet messages from her colleagues, including Andy Cohen (and his newborn baby), Regis Philbin, Katie Couric and more.

Throughout the video, each celebrity recalled working with or getting to know the legendary TV host and how special she was to them.