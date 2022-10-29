Where Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Went Wrong After So Much Went Right

Watch : How Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Worked Out Custody Amid Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady could only scramble for so long before they had to let the ball go.

Following months of reports that the supermodel and the conspicuously not-retired NFL star were leading increasingly separate lives, the pair announced Oct. 28 that they are, in fact, getting divorced.

In respective statements posted to Instagram Story, the parents of Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and otherwise giving their children all the love, attention and care they deserve.

Ending their marriage has been "painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," Brady wrote. "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Bündchen noted that they had "grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed to the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."