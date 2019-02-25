Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 6:26 AM
With another Oscars in the Hollywood history books, it was time for the stars to celebrate.
And that they did all over Los Angeles on Sunday night. After the annual ceremony wrapped inside the Dolby Theater with Green Book taking home Best Picture, this year's winners grabbed their golden statues and headed out to party.
One of the first stops as always was the Governors Ball, where the 2019 victors could get their new awards engraved. First-time winner Rami Malek really got the party started when he grabbed a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck Rare champagne, shook it up and popped off the cork. According to an insider, everybody cheered as he sprayed the bubbly. "He was clearly in a celebratory mood popping bottles!" the source said.
The night was just as fun for all the famous families taking in the special night, including the Bohemian Rhapsody winner's. Malek's mom and siblings could be spotted mingling with friends and having a great time at the Governors Ball and were later snapped all together inside Fox's after-party.
In addition to all the mingling, sipping and snacking, there of course was dancing. Inside the Governors Ball, Keegan-Michael Key was spotted getting his groove on with wife Elisa Key and Angela Bassett on the dance floor to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love." "Their dance circle was definitely a highlight," a source told E! News. "Many people circled them to cheer and take photos and videos."
On a night like the Oscars, how can you not dance? In addition to the moves, there were also sweet co-star reunions (we see you Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington!), star-studded selfies, beloved couples, some adorable smooches and even an unexpected friendship.
Inside Guy Oseary and Madonna's Oscars after-party, photographer JR captured the pop icon embracing the laughing first-time Oscar winner for Time, an unexpected sight given their history of going back and forth in the media. Are these two friends now? It certainly looks like it.
Needless to say, we're crazy in love with this year's after-party sightings. Join the party virtually with E!'s gallery below!
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The actor and actress posed together inside the Vanity Fair after-party.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The Hollywood couple posed with their firstborn daughter.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The actresses sparked in their standout gowns.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The beloved couple were dressed to impress inside the Vanity Fair after-party.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The new mom made a sartorial splash in a crimson gown.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The star women posed together in their black gowns.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The A-list pair posed arm in arm for the photographers.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The actresses chatted in their glamorous gowns.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The Office co-stars hung out together at the Vanity Fair after-party.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The celebrity husband and wife looked ultra glamorous for their night out.
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF19/WireImage
The Modern Family stars and their famous partners smiled for the cameras together.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
The Green Book winner held his special statue up proudly at the Governors Ball.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The famous family took a minute for a group selfie inside the Vanity Fair after-party.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The actresses embraced for a sweet snap inside the Vanity Fair after-party.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The L.A.'s Finest co-stars shared a laugh inside the Vanity Fair after-party.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The newlyweds posed with the Riverdale star in their designer duds.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The Broadway star and Mad Men alum shared a laugh after the show.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The Black Panther actress and Oscar-winning costume designer joined together for a stylish picture.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
Spotted: a Ray reunion inside the Vanity Fair after-party!
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
The Malek family smiled for a group shot inside the Fox after-party with their newest member—Rami's first Oscar.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The famous Mr. and Mrs. looked ultra glamorous in their after-party looks.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
The mother and son posed with the actor's special statue.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The actresses smiled in their designer looks.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The songstress and her man posed for the camera while celebrating Hollywood's biggest night.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
The Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars celebrated the actor's big win with a big smooch.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The famous ladies stunned in fabulous after-party styles.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Talk about a ton of Oscar gold!
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The engaged couple had a very fancy date night at the Vanity Fair after-party.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
The first-time Oscar winner celebrated his Bohemian Rhapsody victory with the original Queen rockers.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
Any bigger gowns and these two stylish stars would need a bigger couch!
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The Grammy winner changed out of her pink, ruffled Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Oscars look and into this curve-hugging gown to celebrate.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The stunning stars posed together in their glamorous gowns.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The Can You Ever Forgive Me? Oscar nominee and her husband changed into comfier matching looks to celebrate after the show.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The reality star posed in her leggy look at the after-party.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The Oscar winners posed with the fellow musical stars inside the party.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The actresses gave each other a fun look in front of the cameras.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The star women smiled for a sweet photo together inside the Vanity Fair after-party.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The bevy of stars posed for a group selfie inside the Vanity Fair after-party.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom & Amanda Williams
