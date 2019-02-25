From Selfies to Snuggles: The Best Candid Moments at the 2019 Oscars

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 6:14 AM
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, and there were plenty of memorable moments both on and off the stage.
Green Book was the big winner of the evening and took home the trophy for Best Picture. Rami Malek also won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Olivia Coleman won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role of Queen Anne in The Favourite. In addition, Regina King and Mahershala Ali won Best Actress and Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively.
There were also plenty of incredible performances. From Queen and Adam Lambert's killer opener to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's steamy "Shallow" duet, Oscars audiences and at-home viewers rocked the night away.
Of course, there was also the fabulous red carpet fashion and plenty of fun at the after-parties.
While fans were able to catch most of the action on their screens, there were still plenty of memorable moments they didn't get to see. Check out the gallery to see a few of the best candid moments.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The actresses shared a quick hug on the red carpet.
ABC/Eric McCandless
The Best Actress in a Leading Role nominees bust out in giggles on the red carpet.
Todd Wawrychuk / A.M.P.A.S.
The two actors shared a quick hug during the award show.
Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S.
The Bohemian Rhapsody actress straightened her boyfriend's bowtie.
Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Mother Monster cried tears of joy after winning her first Oscar in the Best Original Song category for "Shallow."
Matt Sayles - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
The Captain Marvel star's excited expression says it all.
Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
Malek is overcome with emotion after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Roberts seemed absolutely thrilled to see the Green Book actress.
Rick Rowell via Getty Images
The Oscar winners were smiling from ear to ear as they held their awards.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
Everybody say "cheese."
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The Captain America star enjoyed a chat with the Best Actress in a Supporting Role winner.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The Crazy Rich Asians star couldn't pass up this photo op.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
Returning to the party where they first met seemed to get the newlyweds in a romantic mood.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The Scandal star posed for a selfie with the Robin Hood actor.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The Black Panther actors had plenty to celebrate this evening. The film won three awards.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The EGOT winner had the Lip Sync Battle host in stitches.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The Glass star had everyone laughing after he struck a silly pose.
Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage
The two stars shared a laugh at the 2019 Vanity Fair After-Party.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
Poehler burst into giggles alongside her SNL co-star and ex.
mma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
The power couple enjoyed a conversation with The Daily Show host.
We can't wait until next year!
