From Selfies to Snuggles: The Best Candid Moments at the 2019 Oscars

The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, and there were plenty of memorable moments both on and off the stage.

Green Book was the big winner of the evening and took home the trophy for Best Picture. Rami Malek also won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Olivia Coleman won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role of Queen Anne in The Favourite. In addition, Regina King and Mahershala Ali won Best Actress and Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively.

There were also plenty of incredible performances. From Queen and Adam Lambert's killer opener to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's steamy "Shallow" duet, Oscars audiences and at-home viewers rocked the night away.

Of course, there was also the fabulous red carpet fashion and plenty of fun at the after-parties.