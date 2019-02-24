Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are on another level at this year's Oscars parties.

On Sunday night, the newlyweds stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

And while it may just be an ordinary celebration for some, this event holds a special meaning to the couple.

As it turns out, the Vanity Fair party is where they first met in person back in 2017.

"I put my drink down," Nick recalled to Vogue when spying his wife on that special night. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."