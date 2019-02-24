Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are All Smiles at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 9:55 PM

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were ready to celebrate the 2019 Oscars at the annual Vanity Fair party.

The EGOT winner kept it in classic in a tux while the model had a little more fun with her outfit.

The Cravings: Hunger for More author was a showstopper in a peach dress with a floral design and feather embellishments. She completed the look with flawless makeup and her hair down in gorgeous loose waves. 

The pair couldn't stop from smiling and laughing on the red carpet of the legendary party.

The stylish duo are no strangers to the 2019 award season. They also appeared together at this year's Critics Choice Awards together but the pair skipped the Grammys in favor of napping and posting on social media.

The Vanity Fair Oscars party is one of the hottest tickets in town so it should come as no surprise that the power couple would be picture perfect for the special event.

Photos

2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

The "All of Me" singer and Lip Sync Battle co-host were joined by Selma Blair, who was making her first red carpet appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, as well as The Office alums Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.

Teigen and Legend previously appeared at the Vanity Fair party in 2016 when the social media star was pregnant with their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.

Watch E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of the 2019 Oscars.

