Rami Malekand Lucy Boynton are total couple goals at the 2019 Oscars.

When Allison Janneyand Gary Oldman announced that Rami was the winner for Best Lead Actor in a Motion Picture was announced, no one was prouder than Lucy Boynton. As her boyfriend and co-star stood to take the stage he leaned in for a kiss that had the viewers at home sighing, "Aww."

Although, there was a slight mishap when Lucy got a smidge of her lipstick on his chin. Not wanting her man to go onstage with lipstick on his face, she delicately wiped off the makeup.

And if that wasn't sweet enough, then Rami's mention of Lucy in his speech will do the charm. At the end of his speech, he told her, "Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."