Sun., Feb. 24, 2019

Glenn Close was all smiles on the Oscar red carpet.

The iconic actress is nominated for Best Actress at the 2019 Oscars for her work on The Wife but she dished to E!'s Ryan Seacrest about her new-found friendship with fellow nominee Lady Gaga's mom, Cynthia Germanotta.

"I think I met Cynthia at the Bring Change to Mind Gala for my foundation that is against the stigma around mental illness. They do wonderful work with Gaga's foundation and they are just really good people," she revealed exclusively to E! News.

The 71-year-old performer has even made to Lady Gaga's family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, on the Upper West Side in New York.

The Fatal Attraction actress also opened up about working with her daughter for the first time.

"I never seen her go into herself to be able to hold a closeup with a thought, I never seen her do that and I never seen her prepare with the hair and the makeup, the character," the Oscar nominee shared. "She's, you know, it's what she is here to do."

Close is competing with Gaga (A Star Is Born), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Forgive Me?) to take home the Best Actress trophy tonight.

After tonight's Oscars ceremony on ABC, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

