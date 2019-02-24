EXCLUSIVE!

Richard E. Grant Has Big Plans When He Finally Meets Barbra Streisand at the 2019 Oscars

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:21 PM

Richard E. Grant's childhood dreams are about to come true. 

The star of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, who is nominated at the 2019 Oscars for Best Supporting Actor, made headlines last month when he tweeted out a letter he had written to Barbra Streisand when he was 14, inviting her to take a vacation at his house. Streisand responded to the tweet, telling Grant he was "terrific" in his newest movie. 

Now, finally, since Streisand is a presenter, Grant may actually get to meet his hero in person, at age 61, and he knows exactly what he's going to say: "Will you marry me?"

Grant shared his plans with E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet, just after revealing how close he had gotten with Melissa McCarthy while filming Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"Melissa's gonna be jealous," Seacrest pointed out.

"I don't care," said Grant. 

All jokes—including the one about Grant and McCarthy being so close that she's pregnant with his twins—aside, Grant says he connected with his costar immediately.

"We met on a Friday for two hours two years ago, and we started working on Monday. It was instant," he says of their chemistry. 

McCarthy is also nominated for Best Actress tonight. 

Grant has been acting in movies and on TV since the mid 80s, but this is his first major award-nominated role. He's up against Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, and Sam Rockwell in his category. 

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

