EXCLUSIVE!

Melissa McCarthy Reveals at 2019 Oscars Which Characters She'd Like to Play Again

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melissa McCarthy, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Could we see the return of Melissa McCarthy's Tammy?

The 48-year-old actress is nominated for her second Oscar, for her leading role in the biographical drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?. But the actress, who rose to fame with the shows Gilmore Girls and Mike & Molly, first made a name for herself as a film actress playing comedic roles, in movies such as Bridesmaids, and later, TammyThe Boss and the Ghostbusters remake.

When asked at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday which characters she would want to revive, McCarthy told E! News' Ryan Seacrest, "I really fell in love with the women I get to play, they stay with me. I loved Tammy, I have a real sweet spot for her. Michelle Darnell."

"I love these challenging women," she added. "I love watching someone fall down because you get to root for them to get back up. I love to see where some of these women are five, ten years later."

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

In Can You Ever Forgive Me?, McCarthy plays author Lee Israel, who tries to revitalize her failing writing career by committing literary forgery.

McCarthy was nominated for her first Oscar in 2012 for her supporting role in Bridesmaids.

Check out a full list of winners and nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa McCarthy , 2019 Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Chanel, Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

2019 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Oscars 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Glenn Close, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Glenn Close Talks Becoming Friends with Lady Gaga's Mom on the Oscar Red Carpet

Gemma Chan, Regina King, 2019 Oscars

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Brie Larson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Brie Larson Is a Silver Goddess on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Awkwafina, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Awkwafina's Purse Doubling as a Flask of Tequila at the 2019 Oscars Is Peak Awkwafina

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.