Gemma Chan, Kacey Musgraves and More Stars Rock the Biggest Oscars Trend of the Night

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gemma Chan, Kacey Musgraves, Linda Cardelini, 2019 Oscars

Getty Images

Pink ruffles are taking over the 2019 Oscars red carpet!

Ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Hollywood's A-list stars hit the red carpet to strike a pose for photographers. For the special occasion, Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan (wearing Valentino) and Green Book's Linda Cardelini (in Maison Schiaparelli) both arrived in the major trend of the night, pink ruffles! Presenter Kacey Musgraves also donned a light pink tulle Giambattista Valli gown for the ceremony, complete with ruffles.

Cameras also spotted Maya Rudolph donning a floral pink ruffle dress on the Oscars red carpet.

Before heading inside to the award show, Chan stopped to talk to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"This is Valentino," Chan said of the dress, complete with pockets. "Dresses with pockets, eh?"

Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

When asked how it feels to be at the Oscars, Chan told Rancic, "Oh gosh, it's quite surreal. It's my first time here, I'm really excited."

You can check out more fashion at the 2019 Oscars in the gallery above!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kacey Musgraves , 2019 Oscars , Red Carpet , Style , Oscars , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Chanel, Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Serena Williams, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Serena Williams Oozes Girl Power on the Red Carpet at 2019 Oscars

Gemma Chan, Regina King, 2019 Oscars

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Emily Deschanel, Zooey Deschanel, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Sisters Zooey and Emily Deschanel Make the 2019 Oscars a Family Affair

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper Reveals the ''Most Humbling'' Aspect of Creating A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

2019 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Oscars 2019: Best Dressed Stars

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.