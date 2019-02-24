Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:04 PM
Pink ruffles are taking over the 2019 Oscars red carpet!
Ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Hollywood's A-list stars hit the red carpet to strike a pose for photographers. For the special occasion, Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan (wearing Valentino) and Green Book's Linda Cardelini (in Maison Schiaparelli) both arrived in the major trend of the night, pink ruffles! Presenter Kacey Musgraves also donned a light pink tulle Giambattista Valli gown for the ceremony, complete with ruffles.
Cameras also spotted Maya Rudolph donning a floral pink ruffle dress on the Oscars red carpet.
Before heading inside to the award show, Chan stopped to talk to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.
"This is Valentino," Chan said of the dress, complete with pockets. "Dresses with pockets, eh?"
When asked how it feels to be at the Oscars, Chan told Rancic, "Oh gosh, it's quite surreal. It's my first time here, I'm really excited."
You can check out more fashion at the 2019 Oscars in the gallery above!
