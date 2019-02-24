EXCLUSIVE!

Bohemian Rhapsody Cast Says They'll End the 2019 Oscars With a "Group Cry"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bohemian Rhapsody, 2019 Oscars

E!

The cast of Bohemian Rhapsody is dishing on their 2019 Oscars experience!

Before heading inside to the Academy Awards on Sunday night, the stars of the film stopped to talk to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. The movie is up for five awards at Sunday's ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rami Malek, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

So, as award season comes to an end, how will the cast and crew be celebrating after the Oscars?

"I can't deal with this reality, that this is the end of the journey," Gwilym Lee told Rancic. "We're not gonna let it be the end of the journey, we're gonna keep it going as long as we can."

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

The cast also shared that it just hit them today that the Oscars really mark an end to their film journey.

"We'll just have to keep celebrating until tomorrow," they said on the red carpet.

The group also told Rancic that they think tonight's celebration will "end with a group cry."

The cast also shared their excitement for Queen to be opening the Oscars alongside Adam Lambert, saying that the performance will be "amazing."

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Exclusives , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories , Awards , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Chanel, Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristin Cavallari, Shangela, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Angelina Jolie, Regina King, 2019 Oscars

Regina King's Dress at the 2019 Oscars Is Giving Angelina Jolie a Run For Her Money

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Oscars 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

Emilia Clarke on "Game of Thrones" Finale: "It Will Shock People"

Marina de Tavira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Roma's Marina de Tavira Showcases Red Hot Look as She Makes Oscars Debut

Adam Lambert Excited to Open 2019 Oscars With Queen

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.