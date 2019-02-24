Kim Kardashian Rocks Red Hair: See Her New Look

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim Kardashian debuted a new ‘do this weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video of her rocking a red hairstyle. The luscious locks matched her cherry red top and sweet lollipop.

While it's unclear if the reality star actually dyed her tresses or simply donned a wig, Kim is no stranger to experimenting with bold new looks. As fans will recall, she sported a neon green wig during a trip to Miami in August. She also dyed her hair pink last February and has tried different blonde and brunette shades over the years. In addition, she's experimented with different hair lengths, rocking everything from her classic long tresses to cute bobs.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

To see how her hairstyles have evolved over the years, check out the gallery 

 

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Cherry Red

Kim sported the cherry-colored locks in February 2019.

Kim Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image

Classic Dark Tresses

Kim wore her classic, dark hair down at the amfAR New York Gala in February 2019.

Kim Kardashian

BACKGRID

Neon Green

During an August 2018 trip to Miami, Kim matched her tresses to her neon green Lamborghini.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Charity Poker Event

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cute Bob

Kim and Khloe Kardashian donned matching bobs to the City of Hope Poker Tournament in July 2018.

Kim Kardashian, Tokyo

Jun Sato/GC Images

Pretty in Pink

Kim decided to dye her hair pink in February 2018.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Blonde Kardashians

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Icy Blonde

Kim turned heads when she attended the Tom Ford fashion show with these icy blonde tresses in September 2017.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Blonde, Haircut, Short

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Short and Chic

Some fans thought Kim looked like her sister Kylie Jenner with this new look in December 2017.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Blonde Kardashians

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Platinum Blonde

The reality star rocked these platinum blonde locks at the Balmain fashion show in Paris back in March 2015.

Kim Kardashian, Grammy Awards

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Lovely Lob

Kim looked stunning as she walked the red carpet at the 2015 Grammys with this long bob.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Brunette, Hair

Instagram

Light Brown Hair

Kim dyed her hair a lighter shade of brown in 2014.

Kim Kardashian, Blonde

Brooks / Splash News

New Mom, New Look

Kim sported a lighter shade after giving birth to her first child, North West, in 2013.

Kim Kardashian, Bangs

Instagram

Beautiful With Bangs

The KKW Beauty head sported bangs back in March 2013.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian

Fame Pictures

Long Braids

Kim was spotted leaving the gym with her new braided look in December 2010.

Kim Kardashian, Hair

Mirek Towski/FilmMagic

Lots of Layers

The reality star rocked lots of layers while attending "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Annual Celebrity All-Star Charity Weekend in 2006.

We can't wait to see which look Kim sports next.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Hair , Beauty

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Chanel, Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Lady Gaga

Watch Lady Gaga Fans Send Her Love Ahead of 2019 Oscars

Meghan Markle, Dior Dress, Morocco Visit

Meghan Markle Dazzles in Dior: See More of Her Best Pregnancy Style

Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard Defends Jussie Smollett After Empire Co-Star's Arrest

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Couple's Engagement Party

Oscars Statuette

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Oscars

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Henna Tattoo, Morocco Visit

Meghan Markle Gets a Henna Tattoo During Morocco Visit With Prince Harry

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.