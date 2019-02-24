Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Couple's Engagement Party

Taylor Swift just made one couple's big day even sweeter!

After a fan named Alex Goldschmidt proposed to his boyfriend Ross Girard, the 29-year-old pop star gave a surprise performance at their engagement party.

According to Swift, Goldschmidt had emailed her and told her about his plans to propose. He also mentioned her hit "King of My Heart" was a special one for the duo. So, Swift agreed to attend their engagement party at the Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles and surprise Goldschmidt's fiancé with a sweet serenade.

Of course, the couple's family and friends were completely shocked to see the 10-time Grammy winner walk out with her guitar.

"I've been off tour for a while, but hopefully it's still all right," she said before performing the number.