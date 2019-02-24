Meghan Markle got some new ink during her visit to Morocco with Prince Harry on Sunday.

While visiting the town of Asni, the Duchess of Sussex took part in a Henna ceremony, which is a Moroccan tradition for pregnant women. The royal was all smiles as she received the temporary design, which extended from her pointer finger all the way up to her wrist.

It certainly was a busy day for the couple. In addition to taking part in the Henna ceremony, Meghan and Harry visited the Education for All Boarding House in the Atlas Mountains. The boarding house allows girls from rural areas to live closer to their school so they can further their education. According to the organization's website, up to 83 percent of women in Morocco are illiterate. Many also have limited access to secondary schools or can't afford transport to school.