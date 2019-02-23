Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Son Miles Hates This One Trendy Food

John Legend's twin a.k.a. his son Miles Stephens turned 9-months-old on Saturday and Chrissy Teigen is celebrating it in the cutest way possible.

The Cravings cookbook author posted a photo on Instagram of baby Miles alongside a chalkboard that shared some information about him. For instance, he now has two teeth, weighs 15 1/2 pounds and is 28 3/4 inches tall.

Additionally, Miles' favorite songs are "Baby Shark" and "B-I-N-G-O." One can only imagine what a John Legend-led lullaby of "Baby Shark" sounds like.

Other than his physical aspects, Teigen's little board about her son divulges some of his likes and dislikes. The top three lines say "I love my sister Luna," "I love toys with music noises" and "I love bath time." Music is clearly in his blood!

It seems, however, that there is some split loyalty when it comes to his parent's professions.