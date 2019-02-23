Anything goes at the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards! And did someone say they needed some mineral water?

Honoring the best in independent film and firing on cable channel IFC, the annual ceremony, traditionally held a day before the Oscars are broadcast on ABC, offered laughs, sarcasm, glamour and one notable and hilarious parody of the Hollywood's Biggest Night. Legion actress Aubrey Plaza hosted the show from Santa Monica, California.

Presenters included Amanda Seyfried, Jon Hamm, Molly Shannon and Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard. Winners included actor Richard E. Grant and Bo Burnham, who won Best Screenplay for Eighth Grade. Even Glenn Close's dog made an appearance onstage as she accepted the award for Best Female Lead.