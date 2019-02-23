Miranda Lambert Returns to the Stage After Surprise Wedding

Instagram / Dierks Bentley
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 11:50 AM
Instagram / Dierks Bentley
Miranda Lambert is back onstage doing her thing, this time as a married woman again.
The 35-year-old country star appeared as a surprise guest at Dierks Bentley's concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, less than a week after she revealed online that she had gotten married, and introduced her husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, who her fans had never seen with her before.
At Friday's concert, Lambert and Bentley were jointed by Keith Urban onstage, where they all performed a an acoustic medley of country classics, which included Hank Williams' "Your Cheatin' Heart" and the Dixie Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away," according to The Tennessean.
"What can I say about these two and this moment here tonight at Bridgestone Arena, other than it's just good to have pals," Bentley wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the three onstage. "Someone like @keithurban, who I sent a text to two days ago that literally started with 'I hate myself for even texting this, so please just say no, but I'm playing Bridgestone tomorrow night.....' And @mirandalambert, who I randomly bumped into yesterday in Nashville, who asked about the show and said she and her husband were thinking about coming down."
No photos of McLoughlin at the event have surfaced.
McLoughlin, who is 27 and who comes with some romantic baggage, and Lambert were first photographed together in public in New York City last Saturday, the day she introduced him to her fans on Instagram.
Lambert, who was previously married to Blake Shelton, wore her new diamond engagement ring, which experts estimate costs up to $20,000.
McLoughlin and Lambert have not been spotted together in public since then.
