15 Oversize Coats for the It-Girl

Here's one thing we know about these less-than-desirable temps occurring right now: They're not going up anytime soon.

So, you can either sit there and complain about it or recognize the excellent shopping opportunity in front of you. And what do you buy when the weather is cold? Coats, of course! But allow us to point you in the direction of a certain type of coat, the oversize coat. A roomy top layer is a great idea for a few reasons. One, you can layer up underneath—so super practical and cozy. And two, it just looks effortlessly stylish without looking sloppy. And if that isn't winning, we don't know what is.

Our 15 faves are below!