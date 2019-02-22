Comedian Brody Stevens Dead of Apparent Suicide at Age 48

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 3:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brody Stevens

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Comedian Brody Stevens is dead at the age of 48.

The Blast reports that the comedian was found dead in his Los Angeles, Calif. home on Friday afternoon. The outlet reports that the cause of death was a suicide by hanging. 

In the past, Brody has been candid about his struggles with depression and anxiety. On his Comedy Central show, Brody Stevens: Enjoy It, the writer and his friends frequently discussed his mental state and the challenges he overcame. In one clipZach Galifianakis shared, "Brody was really in a dark place... I think he thought that was how his life was going to be and I think that got him depressed."

Friends who were aware of these struggles are expressing their sincere condolences on social media. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Bob SagetWhitney Cummings and more are remembering the funny, kind man that fans came to know and love on numerous Comedy Central shows and more.

The 48-year-old was a frequent performer in the Hollywood area and was last seen at the Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip.

Our thoughts go out to the Stevens family. 

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Suicide , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kit Harington Is Ready to Say Goodbye to Jon Snow

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Cancels Tour Due to Pregnancy Struggles: ''I Have to Think About My Health and the Baby''

Tamera Mowry Drinks Twin Sister Tia's Breast Milk

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse

The Kissing Booth

Everything We Know About The Kissing Booth Sequel, Including the Worrying Plot of the New Book

The Kissing Booth

Everything We Know About The Kissing Booth Sequel

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.