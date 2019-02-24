"We Will Rock the OSCARS," Adam Lambert exclaimed ahead of the 2019 Oscars.

Now, the day has come for the 37-year-old star to take the stage with the legendary band Queen at the star-studded ceremony. (Brian May and Roger Taylor are the two active members of the British band.)

Because the Academy Awards lack a host this year, Lambert and the rock legends will open the awards show. Kevin Hart was slated to host the Oscars but stepped down after receiving backlash for past tweets.

Speaking to E! News' Live From the Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest, the American Idol alum says performing at the Oscars is "surreal."

"I lived in Los Angeles for 17 years and to open the Oscars, I never would have dreamed this is possible," he shares.

He continues, "Queen and I have been working together for six years and been traveling the world and we're performing this song in celebration of Bohemian Rhapsody— everybody worked hard and we're celebrating together."