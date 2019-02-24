Joe Alwyn and Nicholas Hoult have arrived to the 2019 Oscars! Both men looked handsome in their suits, with Hoult in Dior and Alwyn in Tom Ford.

The actors stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet on Sunday to talk about their film, The Favourite, which received nine Academy Award nominations, including a nod for Best Picture. Alwyn and Hoult co-star in the film alongside Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Colman is up for Best Actress in a Leading Role at Sunday's ceremony, while Stone and Weisz are both nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for their incredible work in the movie.

Hoult told Ryan Seacrest he loved working on the film because it was "very fresh and original" and "these three female leads were dynamic and strong."

It also turns out that filming the movie wasn't all seriousness.