Music does bring people together.

And if Adele and Drake want to turn their new friendship into a working collaboration, that would be amazing, but in the meantime we're good with knowing that the two platinum-selling artists are joining forces in service of a fun weekend.

Surprising some but charming everybody, last Sunday the pair—who, incidentally, have 19 Grammys between them (15 of them Adele's)—grabbed food, went bowling and then ended up at a vape lounge in Studio City, Calif., where celebrities go when they want to be left alone but still be treated like celebrities.

TMZ placed them at Jerry's Deli, Pinz Bowling (which is right next door) and Chill N Vape Lounge, where Drake broke out his Juul. (Adele infamously used to be a heavy smoker, but pretty much had no choice but to quit after a vocal cord hemorrhage in 2011.)

Anyway, Drake and Adele hanging out might seem random, but just like so many celebrity friendships, it simply sprang from their mutual admiration for each other—which goes way back.