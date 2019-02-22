Can Kristin Cavallari really have it all?

Between her hunky husband Jay Cutler and her booming Uncommon James business, it appears that the mother of three's life couldn't get any better. However, as proven in the Very Cavallari season 2 supertease (returning Sunday, Mar. 3 at 10 p.m.), great success comes with even greater sacrifice.

Case in point: the lifestyle mogul is seen admitting to best friend Kelly Henderson that "Jay and I are in a serious funk, right now." Sadly, this appears to be an ongoing issue for the power couple.

"When you were playing football, I had to give up my whole life," Kristin further laments while on a yacht with Jay. "I don't feel that from you."

And it seems that Kristin is also navigating drama in her professional life, as her expanded Uncommon James crew are seemingly at each other's throats once more.