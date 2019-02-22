Things are getting tense on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

New employee Kailah (who you may also know from The Challenge) is not getting along with boss Lindsay Lohan. She hasn't really been getting along with her at all since she joined a couple of episodes ago, but in the exclusive sneak peek below, things are really, really not going well.

Lindsay and Panos are doing their favorite activity of showing up at the hosts' house to surprise them, only to find everything she finds unacceptable. Mess! Alcohol on bedside tables! Makeup destroying clothes!

"I used to live like that, and then Oprah taught you gotta like organize your life in order to have one, and if they can't do that, how can they work for me?" she says.

She decides that someone is going to get fired today, and she walks out onto the patio with an odd, "What's up, bitches?"