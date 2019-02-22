Kailah's Got Some Harsh Words for Her Boss in Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 10:00 AM

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

Things are getting tense on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

New employee Kailah (who you may also know from The Challenge) is not getting along with boss Lindsay Lohan. She hasn't really been getting along with her at all since she joined a couple of episodes ago, but in the exclusive sneak peek below, things are really, really not going well. 

Lindsay and Panos are doing their favorite activity of showing up at the hosts' house to surprise them, only to find everything she finds unacceptable. Mess! Alcohol on bedside tables! Makeup destroying clothes! 

"I used to live like that, and then Oprah taught you gotta like organize your life in order to have one, and if they can't do that, how can they work for me?" she says. 

She decides that someone is going to get fired today, and she walks out onto the patio with an odd, "What's up, bitches?" 

While everyone appears to be a disaster, it's new VIP host Kailah who fights back the hardest. 

"What the heck does our rooms being messy have to do with the beach club and our work ethic?" Kailah wonders, which is a good question. 

In a talking head, Kailah tells us how she really feels about Lilo. 

"Lindsay is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs. Like Lindsay lost her marbles a long time ago, probably back when The Parent Trap was going on," she says. 

Kailah has already been pretty open about her less-than-happy feelings about her boss, but that fraught boss/employee relationship is definitely coming to a head on Monday. 

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV. 

