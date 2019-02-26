BRAND NEW
Domestic Abuse Survivor Ellen Hopes the Botched Docs Can Fix the "Sharp Turn" in Her Nose

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 7:00 AM

Ellen wants to put years of physical abuse behind her.

In a touching preview from tomorrow night's brand new Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif hopes to fix domestic abuse survivor Ellen's crooked nose after her previous plastic surgeon botched multiple corrective rhinoplasties.

"You do got a pretty sharp turn, it's like 45 degrees," Dr. Nassif says during Ellen's examination. "And you got a bossa right there. A bossa's a sharp piece of cartilage. And thin skin."

Ellen's nose isn't totaled though as Dr. Nassif reveals, "OK, so one very good thing is that the upper half of your nose, which is the bone, is like perfect."

"I'm a little surprised that her bones look this good right now. Maybe the surgeon did do something right, so it looks like I'm not going to have to do anything with her bones for surgery," the doc explains.

Dr. Terry Dubrow adds, "If I was operating on you I would have a special consent form and it would outline the fact that you are in a particularly high-risk category."

But Ellen has no reservations about going under the knife. "The potential for reward is definitely worth the risk and I didn't get where I've gotten in life by shying away from risks," the 47-year-old says.

"I've helped plenty of patients that have undergone domestic violence before and that's always very rewarding," Dr. Nassif tells Ellen. "So that would be our honor and pleasure to do that for you. And after it's all done, erase it all."

"I've been waiting for this and hoping for this for so long," Ellen shares. "It's magical, it's just a miracle and I'm so grateful."

Hear more about Ellen's inspiring story on tomorrow's Botched.

Watch a new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

