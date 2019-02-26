Ellen wants to put years of physical abuse behind her.

In a touching preview from tomorrow night's brand new Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif hopes to fix domestic abuse survivor Ellen's crooked nose after her previous plastic surgeon botched multiple corrective rhinoplasties.

"You do got a pretty sharp turn, it's like 45 degrees," Dr. Nassif says during Ellen's examination. "And you got a bossa right there. A bossa's a sharp piece of cartilage. And thin skin."

Ellen's nose isn't totaled though as Dr. Nassif reveals, "OK, so one very good thing is that the upper half of your nose, which is the bone, is like perfect."

"I'm a little surprised that her bones look this good right now. Maybe the surgeon did do something right, so it looks like I'm not going to have to do anything with her bones for surgery," the doc explains.