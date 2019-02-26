by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 7:00 AM
Ellen wants to put years of physical abuse behind her.
In a touching preview from tomorrow night's brand new Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif hopes to fix domestic abuse survivor Ellen's crooked nose after her previous plastic surgeon botched multiple corrective rhinoplasties.
"You do got a pretty sharp turn, it's like 45 degrees," Dr. Nassif says during Ellen's examination. "And you got a bossa right there. A bossa's a sharp piece of cartilage. And thin skin."
Ellen's nose isn't totaled though as Dr. Nassif reveals, "OK, so one very good thing is that the upper half of your nose, which is the bone, is like perfect."
"I'm a little surprised that her bones look this good right now. Maybe the surgeon did do something right, so it looks like I'm not going to have to do anything with her bones for surgery," the doc explains.
Dr. Terry Dubrow adds, "If I was operating on you I would have a special consent form and it would outline the fact that you are in a particularly high-risk category."
But Ellen has no reservations about going under the knife. "The potential for reward is definitely worth the risk and I didn't get where I've gotten in life by shying away from risks," the 47-year-old says.
E!
"I've helped plenty of patients that have undergone domestic violence before and that's always very rewarding," Dr. Nassif tells Ellen. "So that would be our honor and pleasure to do that for you. And after it's all done, erase it all."
"I've been waiting for this and hoping for this for so long," Ellen shares. "It's magical, it's just a miracle and I'm so grateful."
Hear more about Ellen's inspiring story on tomorrow's Botched.
Watch a new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?