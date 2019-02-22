Chrissy Teigen's got herself a royal fan!

On Wednesday, the Lip Sync Battle star and model tweeted, "'Bea' is such an adorable name. Someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John Legend says no more dogs. I will be their god parent."

Princess Beatrice of York, cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry and sister of Princess Eugenie, then tweeted to Teigen on Thursday, "I would adore to be your god daughter."

Naturally, Teigen was thrilled about the shout-out.

"Oh my god oh my god oh my god," she replied.

The exchange is even more unusual when you take into account that Beatrice, one of the few royals with an official social media account, rarely tweets. In fact, up until this week, she last tweeted last summer, and most of her tweets have been about her charity work or public engagements.