You Have to Hear Nick Jonas Cover "Shallow" From A Star Is Born

Feb. 22, 2019

Nick Jonas

You're not the only one excited for the Oscars.

Nick Jonas showed his enthusiasm for the 91st Academy Awards on Thursday by covering one of this year's Best Original Song contenders—"Shallow." 

Priyanka Chopra recorded a video of her hubby singing the A Star Is Born tune, and the former Jonas Brothers band member posted the clip to Instagram. The video shows the 26-year-old singer rocking a New York Yankees cap and hoodie as he plays his guitar and belts out the lyrics.

"In honor of Oscar weekend…such a beautiful song," he captioned the brief clip. 

Clearly, his leading lady was a fan of his rendition of the song. 

"Ummmm. U always take my breath away.." the actress wrote in the comments section.

Watch the video to hear him perform the song.

Jonas isn't the only celebrity to sing the hit. Kelly Clarkson also recently covered the track during her Meaning of Life tour in Green Bay, Wis.

As fans are well aware, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing the song in the latest remake of A Star Is Born. Both the movie and the song have received high praise. The Best Original Song nod is one of the film's eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Adapted Screenplay. Although, Cooper was snubbed of a Best Directing nod.

Can't get enough of the hit? Fans will get to hear the two stars perform a duet at this weekend's award show.

The 2019 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Sunday, Feb. 24. Fans can catch all of the action by tuning in to ABC that night starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

