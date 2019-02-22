You're not the only one excited for the Oscars.

Nick Jonas showed his enthusiasm for the 91st Academy Awards on Thursday by covering one of this year's Best Original Song contenders—"Shallow."

Priyanka Chopra recorded a video of her hubby singing the A Star Is Born tune, and the former Jonas Brothers band member posted the clip to Instagram. The video shows the 26-year-old singer rocking a New York Yankees cap and hoodie as he plays his guitar and belts out the lyrics.

"In honor of Oscar weekend…such a beautiful song," he captioned the brief clip.

Clearly, his leading lady was a fan of his rendition of the song.

"Ummmm. U always take my breath away.." the actress wrote in the comments section.