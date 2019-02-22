Our Favorite Smell-Good Scents to Buy Now

  
    

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 3:00 AM

There's a reason smell is one of the five senses: It's important, you know.

When you walk into a space that has a warm and welcoming aroma, you notice. It really sets the tone for your experience in that space. Think of a spa. There's a reason you're greeted with note of eucalyptus—it's calming. Or what about when you go home and step into your mom's kitchen? Chances are there's a yummy smell that makes you feel a certain kind of way. What we're saying: Make it a point to set the mood in your own space, whatever it may be, with a delicious scent of your choice.

Need some inspo? Here are our current favorite selections. 

Philosophy Amazing Grace Candle

BUY IT: $40 at Ulta

 

Chrome Boho Glass Candle - Cosmic Haze (aloe, lime peel, orchid)

BUY IT: $28 $20 at Urban Outfitters

 

Voluspa Mini Tin Candles, Set of 3: Japanese Plum Bloom, Gilt Pomander & Hinoki, Persimmon & Copal

BUY IT: $24 at Anthropologie

 

Capri Blue Mini Zodiac Candle - citrus, tropical fruits

BUY IT: $14 at Anthropologie

 

Illume Coconut Milk Mango Demi Vanity Tin Candle - papaya, coconut milk, vanilla

BUY IT: $10 at Illume

 

La Jolie Muse Scented Candle Sweet Pea & Lily - Natural Soy Wax Essential Oil Owl Candle

BUY IT: $19 at Amazon

 

Votivo Aromatic Candle - Rosemary Garden

BUY IT: $28 at Amazon

 

Ryan Porter Candle - Haute Mess (chili, citrus)

BUY IT: $30 at Urban Outfitters

 

Capri Blue Aloha Orchid Room Spray

BUY IT: $22 at Ulta

 

Peggy Vanilla Bean & Cacao - Vanilla, Nutmeg, Hazelnut, & Cacao

BUY IT: $16 at Francesca's

 

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle

BUY IT: $67 at Nordstrom

 

Blackberry Absinthe Aromatic Diffuser - Blackberries, jasmine, & amber

BUY IT: $30 at Illume

 

Voluspa Blond Tabac Candle - Perique Tabac, Vanilla Husk , Sandalwood

BUY IT: $47.90 at Amazon

 

Boy Smells Prunus, Lanai, & Petal Stack Set of 3 Scented Votive Candles

BUY IT: $46 at Nordstrom

 

Seda France Japanese French Tulip Candle

BUY IT: $28.30 at Amazon

 

Barr-Co. Room Spray - oatmeal, vanilla, vetiver

BUY IT: $20 at Anthropologie

 

Limited Edition Voluspa Cut Class Jar Candle - Japanese Plum Bloom

BUY IT: $28 at Anthropologie

 

P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle - Coconut Grove

BUY IT: $28 at Urban Outfitters

 

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle

BUY IT: $67 at Sephora

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

