Regina King's Style Evolution: See the Oscar Nominee's Best Looks Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 6:00 AM

Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Regina King is officially an Oscar nominee!

The actress has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2019 Oscars for her incredible work in If Beale Street Could Talk. As award season comes to an end this weekend, we're looking back at King's stunning style evolution. 

It was just last month that King dazzled on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she wore a gorgeous Alberta Ferretti pink sequin dress. Just weeks ago, King turned heads in another pink gown, this time designed by Atelier Versace.

And that's only the recent ensembles that King has rocked on the red carpet!

Photos

Regina King's Best Looks

In celebration of King, let's take a look back at her best looks! And be sure to watch as she hits the red carpet this weekend at the Academy Awards!

Regina King, 2019 BAFTAs, Best Looks

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Pink Perfection

Regina King was a showstopper at the 2019 BAFTAs.

Regina King, Best Looks

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

The Oscar nominee stopped for photographers at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTAs dinner.

Regina King, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019, Best Looks

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

All Smiles

The Golden Globe winner looked gorgeous at the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

Article continues below

Regina King, 2019 Critics Choice Awards, Best Looks

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Violet Vixen

The Seven Seconds performer was a vision in purple at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Regina King, Best Looks

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alluring Lady

At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the This Is Us director turned heads in a pink gown.

Regina King, Best Looks

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

White Hot

All eyes were on the Finest producer at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in 2019.

Article continues below

Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pretty in Pink

King sparkled at the 2019 Golden Globes in a custom Alberta Ferretti pink sequin dress.

Regina King, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Glam Gal

The Enemy of the State actress rocked the red carpet in black and white Valentino gown at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Regina King, 2019 Governor's Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sheer Delight

The American Crime actress stopped for photographers in a beautiful Jenny Packham dress with crystal embellishments before making her way into the 2018 Governors Awards.

Article continues below

Regina King

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Radiant Smile

The Los Angeles native posed at a photo call for her movie, If Beale Street Could Talk, in New York City.

Regina King

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Flower Power

The Emmy winner stunned on the red carpet in Michael Kors collection gown at the 2018 New York Film Festival Premiere of If Beale Street Could Talk.  

Regina King, 2018 Toronto Film Festival

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Brilliant in Blue

The University of Southern California alum made heads turn at the If Beale Street Could Talk premiere at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Article continues below

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shining Bright

King showed off her toned arms in a strapless yellow Christian Siriano dress at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Regina King, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Bold in Black

The Seven Seconds star sported a black cutout dress by Christian Siriano at the 2017 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards.

Regina King, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Metallic Goddess

The BET Award winner shined in a metallic Galia Lahav dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Article continues below

Regina King, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dazzling in Silver

The Southland actress struck a pose in Romana Keveza strapless gown at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Regina King, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Radiant in Red

King proved she knows how to make an entrance when arriving to the 2016 Emmys in a red strapless Elizabeth Kennedy frock.

Regina King, ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood luncheon

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Embellished Beauty

The NAACP Image Award winner paired an embellished top with a silver skirt for her appearance at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in 2015.

Article continues below

Regina King, Critics Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Stylish Star

The Jerry Maguire performer looked amazing in Krikor Jabotian at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Regina King, Golden Globe Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Golden Girl

The Big Bang Theory guest star was all smiles when arriving to the 2016 Golden Globes.

Regina King, Emmy Awards 2015

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pearl Perfection

So gorgeous! King was a true showstopper in a pearl adorned Krikor Jabotian dress at the 2015 Emmys.

Article continues below

Regina King

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Daring Diva

At the 2014 NAACP Image Awards, the Ray actress had all eyes on her in an edgy black Michael Costello gown.

Regina King, People's Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA

Simply Stunning

The Leftovers star arrived to the 2013 People's Choice Awards in a lace adorned Badgley Mischka dress.

Regina King

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Hollywood Glam

King brought her A-game in a Romona Keveza gown at the 2012 NAACP Image Awards.  

Article continues below

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

