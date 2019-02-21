Joey Fatone was one of the very first guesses for the Rabbit on The Masked Singer, but he still had some people fooled.

From the beginning, it was clear that the tall white rabbit in the straitjacket was a member of a boyband, and there were NSYNC clues everywhere you looked. He's used to synchronized singing, the last mask standing is "gonna be me," he "pops" up all over the place, which could refer to not just pop music, but the NSYNC song "Pop." And they kept going throughout the competition, with marionette references (the imagery for "Bye Bye Bye") and even last night's episode, when they referenced "Trashin' the Camp," the song NSYNC recorded for the Tarzan soundtrack.

For the diehard NSYNC fan, or just for anyone who was growing up at the pinnacle of the boyband war between NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, it felt delightfully obvious that this was Joey Fatone in a rabbit costume. And yet even some of those millennials were questioning their NSYNC instincts (their NSTYNCTS, if you will), because everything about The Masked Singer is designed to make sure you're never really sure.