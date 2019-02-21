Larry Caputo appears to be moving on from his divorce.

The Long Island Medium star got fans buzzing Thursday afternoon when he took to Instagram and shared a photo with his new girlfriend.

"Love my baby boo!" he captioned the shot with the heart emoji. When one follower commented that she was "so happy you're happy," Larry replied, "Thank you so much."

But in true social media fashion, some were not so kind. "You should go back to Teresa," one user wrote. "It's a shame to throw 28 years of marriage."

Larry replied, "What's the matter? You got nothing better to do? You must be miserable."