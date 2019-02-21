Since news emerged of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian with her, Jordyn Woods' personal life has been turned upside down.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced tyingKylie Jenner's famous BFF to the basketball pro with TMZ reporting that they had been seen making out at a house party on Sunday night. "Khloe first started hearing things on Monday. She wasn't sure if it was true and started to ask around," a source told E! News. "She knew it had happened for sure on Tuesday." Amid the news, E! News confirmed the parents to True Thompson had officially called it quits.

As the story continues to make viral headlines, Woods is "living her worst nightmare," a source has told E! News. "She's completely distraught and knows she has lost everything. Her life will never be the same."