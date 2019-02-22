2011 proved to be the couple's year, as they both won major awards (Lambert taking home a Grammy and four ACM Awards, while Shelton once again held onto Male Vocalist of the Year trophy at the CMA Awards) and finally got hitched.

Shelton and Lambert were more than happy to share the details of their Texas wedding and honeymoon in Mexico with their fans and the media, with Shelton admitting it was hard for them to balance their personal and public life together sometimes.

"I just think it's harder for Miranda and I to pull back," he once explained. "Country music is different in that we're very in touch with our fans and there's a closer relationship. I think because of that, naturally, because we're both country artists and we did just get married, it would've been close to impossible to keep that under wraps and keep that part of what we do hidden. People want to know and, you know what, I'm proud."